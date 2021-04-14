NFL rumors: Aldon Smith, ex-49ers edge rusher, to visit Seahawks

Report: Former 49ers star Smith to visit the Seahawks originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Aldon Smith already has played for two of the 49ers' rivals. Why not make it three?

The former 49ers star pass rusher is visiting the Seattle Seahawks on Wednesday, NFL Media's Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo reported.

Smith, 31, played all 16 games for the Dallas Cowboys last season after missing the previous four years due to an NFL suspension. He recorded five sacks, 14 quarterback hits, two fumble recoveries -- one returned for a touchdown -- and two passes defensed.

The 49ers selected Smith with the No. 7 pick in the 2011 NFL Draft, and he became an instant star. Smith recorded 14 sacks as a rookie and 19.5 in his second season. But a long list of off-field issues held Smith to just four seasons with the 49ers, and his first two seasons were the only time he played all 16 games in the Bay.

He then signed with the Raiders in September of 2015 and recorded 3.5 sacks in nine games.

Despite playing just 50 games with the 49ers, Smith still ranks sixth on the team's all-time sacks list with 44. The five players ahead of him all played at least 106 games as a 49er.

The Seahawks already have added to their pass rush by re-signing Carlos Dunlap and signing Kerry Hyder Jr., who led the 49ers with 8.5 sacks last season.

