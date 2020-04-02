NFL rumors: Aldon Smith, Cowboys agree to terms as ex-49er, Raider returns

It might be April 1, but I assure you, this isn't an April Fool's joke.

Former 49ers defensive lineman Aldon Smith reportedly is returning to the NFL with the Dallas Cowboys. NFL Media's Ian Rapaport reported Wednesday night that Smith has agreed to one-year, $4 million contract with the Cowboys. Fox Sports' Jay Glazer was the first to report.

Smith, the No. 7 overall pick of the 2011 NFL Draft, spent the first four seasons of his career with San Francisco, totaling 44.0 sacks over his first 50 games. A series of personal conduct violations and run-ins with the law ultimately ended his tenure with the 49ers. He then played nine games with the Oakland Raiders in 2015, but has not played in the NFL since.

In Dallas, Smith will reunite with defensive line coach Jim Tomsula, who was his position coach throughout his time with San Francisco.

The 49ers are scheduled to play the Cowboys at AT&T Stadium in 2020.

