NFL rumors: AJ Dillon tests positive for COVID-19 before 49ers game

Report: Packers' Dillon positive for COVID-19, out vs. 49ers

The 49ers' upcoming scheduled game against the Green Bay Packers on "Thursday Night Football" might have hit a snag.

NFL Media's Tom Pelissero reported Monday morning that Packers rookie running back AJ Dillon has tested for COVID-19. Dillon's came in Sunday's pregame testing. He played 17 snaps in the Packers' 28-22 loss to the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday and rushed for 21 yards.

Pelissero reported the Packers are holding meetings virtually as a precaution from Dillon's positive test.

#Packers RB A.J. Dillon is the player who tested positive for COVID-19, per source.



Contact tracing is underway. Depending on close contacts, especially within the small RB room, potential competitive implications on Thursday night's game against the #49ers. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) November 2, 2020

The #Packers will hold meetings virtually today as a precaution after a player tested positive for COVID-19, per source. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) November 2, 2020

Due to the NFL's COVID-19 protocols, Dillon already has been ruled out for Thursday's game. That makes the Packers' running backs room even more thin. Star running back Aaron Jones, who has missed the last two weeks, could be out yet again against the 49ers. That leaves Jamaal Williams as the only certainty.

Williams rushed for 75 yards in the Packers' loss to the Vikings and has 477 total yards on the year.

The 49ers and Packers both are looking for a win this upcoming Thursday after a down Week 8 for both squads. They're on short rest and now an unfortunate wrinkle has entered the conversation.

