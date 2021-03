NFL rumors: Ahkello Witherspoon, Seahawks agree to one-year contract

Report: Ex-49er Witherspoon agrees to contract with Seahawks originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The Seattle Seahawks are swooping in on a former 49ers cornerback yet again.

Josina Anderson reported Tuesday, citing a source, the Seahawks have agreed to a one-year contract with cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon.

The former third-round pick appeared in 11 games last season for the 49ers. He recorded one interception and four passes defensed.

