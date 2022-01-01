NFL Rumors: Adrian Phillips, Patriots agree to three-year extension

Report: Pats signing versatile defender to three-year extension originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

One of the New England Patriots' valuable defenders is sticking around for the long haul.

Veteran safety Adrian Phillips has agreed to a three-year contract extension with the Patriots worth $12.75 million, ESPN's Adam Caplan reported Saturday. The deal, which will run through the 2024 season, includes $7.25 million in guaranteed money and carries a maximum value of $14.25 million, per Caplan.

Phillips was on the final year of a two-year, $6 million deal and will get a modest raise while giving New England some continuity in its secondary.

Phillips was set to be one of a number of key Patriots hitting free agency in the offseason. Instead, heâ€™ll be in New England for the long haul.



He and fellow safety Kyle Dugger both under contract for multiple years. Devin McCourty scheduled to be a free agent after the season. https://t.co/IPzVj5bojV — Phil Perry (@PhilAPerry) January 1, 2022

Phillips is enjoying a successful second season with the Patriots after coming over from the Los Angeles Chargers in 2020. The 29-year-old ranks third on the team in tackles (76) and has a career-high four interceptions through 15 games in addition to eight pass breakups and a forced fumble.

At 5-foot-11, 210 pounds, Phillips can play several different roles in the Patriots' defense by playing closer to the line of scrimmage as a run defender or playing either man- or zone-coverage as a pass defender.

Bill Belichick has raved about Phillips' versatility in the past, so it's not surprise New England is taking care of business to keep one of its "Swiss Army Knives" in Foxboro.