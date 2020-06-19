NFL rumors: Add Tom Brady's Buccaneers to Jamal Adams' preferred trade destinations

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers already made two major splashes during the NFL offseason by acquiring quarterback Tom Brady in free agency and tight end Rob Gronkowski via trade. Could a third marquee addition happen soon?

New York Jets safety Jamal Adams has requested a trade, ESPN's Rich Cimini reported Thursday. ESPN's Adam Schefter reported seven teams to which Adams would welcome a trade, and they are the Kansas City Chiefs, Baltimore Ravens, Houston Texans, Seattle Seahawks, San Francisco 49ers, Philadelphia Eagles and Dallas Cowboys.

ESPN's Field Yates added another team to the mix on Friday: the Buccaneers.

Add another team to Jamal Adams' list of preferred trade destinations: the Buccaneers. He told @Realrclark25 he'd love to play in Tampa Bay, which would reunite him with Todd Bowles. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) June 19, 2020

The Buccaneers had one of the league's best defenses over the second half of last season, and they did a good job keeping most of their starters over the offseason. Tampa Bay was able to re-sign key defensive players including Jason Pierre-Paul, Ndamukong Suh, Andrew Adams and Shaquil Barrett (franchise tag).

Adding a player of Adams' caliber to the Bucs defense would make an already talented group even better. Adams has earned two All-Pro and two Pro Bowl selections in just three seasons as a pro.

Adams going to the Buccaneers would be a favorable situation for the New England Patriots. For one, he'd be leaving the AFC East, where he plays against New England twice per season. The Patriots also don't play the Buccaneers in 2020, whereas five of the other seven teams on Adams' list of preferred trade destinations are on New England's upcoming regular season schedule.

The cost to acquire Adams should be high. He's one of the league's best defensive players and still only 24 years old. It also makes sense for the Bucs to pursue this move. They have to take full advantage of Brady's tenure in Tampa Bay.

