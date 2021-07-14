NFL rumors: Adam Schefter hints at Eagles-Deshaun Watson trade

Does Adam Schefter know something about Eagles, Watson? originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

Adam Schefter is the NFL's foremost insider, privy to front office whispers and trade secrets before anyone else in the world. When he talks, we all listen.

And when Schefter made his regular appearance on 97.5 The Fanatic on Wednesday morning, he sounded particularly focused on one idea: the Eagles pursuing Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson.

Now, this isn't exactly breaking news. The Eagles have been linked to Watson for months by numerous outlets, and it's well understood by now that they'll be one of the teams most likely to take a run at Watson if he's allowed to play once resolutions to the dozens of sexual assault and harassment allegations against the Texans quarterback are reached.

While Schefter made a point to specify that he was merely connecting dots on Tuesday, he was the one who started the "Eagles trade for Watson" discussion during his segment, and he kept returning to the idea that the Eagles are the team best suited to make a move for Watson. He must've said it a dozen times across his 13-minute radio appearance.

Here's a sampling of what Schefter's hit sounded like:

"There's no team in the league with more draft capital than the Philadelphia Eagles. No team. There's also - I think that roster is better than people realize.

"The Eagles are more equipped to make a run at Deshaun Watson than any team out there.

"I'm operating under the assumption that somehow this will be settled, or he will serve his discipline from the league - whatever punishment he has coming that is fair and just, once that is done, I just think that at that point in time [...] to me, the Philadelphia Eagles should be waiting."

So you're not saying... but you're saying...? Got it.

The question of whether the Eagles can acquire Watson is one thing; the question of whether they should is another entirely. Even if the legal system ends up protecting Watson and he serves what will likely be a minor punishment from the NFL, the idea of adding someone who allegedly serially harassed and assaulted women over his time in Houston isn't going to sit well with a good chunk of the Eagles' fanbase.

Watson is an All-Pro talent... but is that really worth Howie Roseman & Co. selling their soul? On-field failings to the side, the Eagles are generally an organization fans have been proud to support over the years. This move might challenge that notion.

For what it's worth, Schefter also said he wouldn't entirely rule out the Eagles pursuing Aaron Rodgers, but he's under the impression the Packers wouldn't trade Rodgers to a strong franchise within the NFC.

Ultimately, this all might be for naught - if Jalen Hurts plays well, we'll all stop talking about quarterback trades - but for now it's worth continuing to read between the lines as we await Roseman's inevitable next big splash.

