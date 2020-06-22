NFL Rumors: Adam Schefter gives a more realistic opinion on Jamal Adams-Cowboys rumors

In a matter of days, the NFL rumor mill saw New York Jets All-Pro safety Jamal Adams request a trade, name ideal destinations, and then proclaim he's trying to become a Cowboy.

It was a big weekend.

And Eagles fans - who know the Birds probably aren't capable of swinging a deal, and then paying, for Adams - weren't exactly thrilled at the prospect of such a talented young defender joining a division rival.

But don't fret over Adams in a Cowboys uniform just yet, says ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter. It's not a foregone conclusion.

Schefter gave his take on the Cowboys' pursuit of Adams on Monday, dousing the idea with some much-needed cold water:

I'm thinking about all the Cowboys fans who want to see them trade for Jamal Adams. How do you think the Cowboys are gonna pay Jamal Adams, and Dak Prescott, and Ezekiel Elliott, and Amari Cooper? It's not realistic, it's not practical. I know the Cowboys fans want to trade for Jamal Adams, and Jamal Adams wants to go to Dallas, and maybe that will one day happen, but I don't know how realistic that is. So let's look at things in a more realistic way.

Schefter didn't specifically make this a hard report, and more said it as a musing, but he's so plugged in that anything he says publicly about a team's future is worth paying attention to. He doesn't speculate just to speculate.

Plus it's a good point, and one many football fans have seemed ready to ignore over the last few days.

Prescott signed his exclusive franchise tender with Dallas on Monday, which will pay the fifth-year quarterback an eye-popping $31.4 million in 2020, fully guaranteed.

Even if Prescott signs a long-term deal that helps spread out the cap hit over a number of years - there's no sign the two sides are close on a deal, and there's no sign a long-term deal will be any cheaper - it doesn't help that Jerry Jones has handed out enormous sums of money in the last few years, without the kind of cap magic that Howie Roseman often works.

Cap website Spotrac took a look at money tied up in QB1 + WR1 + RB1 players across the league. Can you guess who finished first?

It's not a bad thing to have highly-paid players - that means you have good ones, too - but being atop the heap is almost never a good sign.

The Eagles finish 15th, thanks in large part to Miles Sanders' rookie deal. Even when Sanders gets paid in a couple years, the Eagles will likely be in solid shape. That's what Roseman does.

Meanwhile, the Cowboys are stuck chasing a high-priced player via trade without trimming the fat. The pursuit of Adams is ultimately a lose-lose situation for Dallas, from a personnel standpoint or a financial standpoint, which is music to Eagles fans' ears.

