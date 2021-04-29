NFL rumors: Aaron Rodgers wanted Packers to take 49ers' trade offer

Report: Rodgers wanted Packers to take 49ers' trade offer originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

It appears Aaron Rodgers wants two things at the moment: To be the permanent host of Jeopardy and to no longer be the starting quarterback for the Green Bay Packers.

On Thursday, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that Rodgers is unhappy with the Packers and has told some he doesn't want to return to the team.

Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio followed up that report by nothing that Rodgers' trade list includes the 49ers, Raiders and Denver Broncos. The 49ers reportedly called the Packers to inquire about a trade for Rodgers but were told the reigning NFL MVP was not available. Florio reports, citing a source, that Rodgers wanted the Packers to take the 49ers' offer.

From unimpeachable source: As of last night, Aaron Rodgers’ wish list was 49ers, Broncos, Raiders (not necessarily in that order). He wanted Packers to take the 49ers’ offer. Next move by Rodgers is TBD. — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) April 29, 2021

While no formal trade offer reportedly was made by the 49ers, the smart money would conclude that any package for Rodgers would include the No. 3 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft and Jimmy Garoppolo.

Trey Wingo also reported, citing a source, that Rodgers thought he would be a 49er on Wednesday, which is reportedly when the 49ers called to inquire about a trade.

Also per sources: as of last night Rodgers was convinced he was headed to San Francisco. Draft day is the best... pic.twitter.com/JImkjbixA3 — trey wingo (@wingoz) April 29, 2021

As for now, Florio notes that the Broncos and Raiders would be the likely destinations should the Packers decide to make a franchise-altering trade.

If Aaron Rodgers is traded, Broncos or Raiders are most likely destinations. https://t.co/jUHuzNQYAu — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) April 29, 2021

NFL Media's Ian Rapoport reported that Rodgers and the Packers have been trying to work out a long-term contract, and the franchise QB has become angry during parts of the negotiation.

However, Schefter and FOX Sports' Jay Glazer reported that Rodgers' issues with the Packers go beyond the contract talks.

This, as @JayGlazer knows, is about way more than a new contract. https://t.co/Zz6hAlQnk1 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 29, 2021

Rodgers' frustration with the Packers was clear following Green Bay's NFC Championship Game loss to Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. While Rodgers was the NFL MVP, he lost to a Bucs team that gave Brady everything he asked for to build a winner. That's something the Packers have been unwilling to do.

The Rodgers-Packers standoff is unlikely to be resolved any time soon. Schefter reported that no teams have made an actual trade offer for Rodgers at this point in time.

Last May, Rodgers said his desire was to finish his career with the Packers but he wasn't sure if that would be a realistic possibility. At the time, it seemed like he was putting the ball in the Packers' court to commit to him for the foreseeable future even after they drafted quarterback Jordan Love in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft.

Now, it appears Rodgers no longer wants to finish his career as a Packer, and he has an idea of where he would like to conclude his historic career, with the 49ers, Broncos and Raiders topping the list.

