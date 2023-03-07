NFL rumors: Aaron Rodgers trade to 49ers 'highly unlikely' in NFL offseason

Report: 49ers 'highly unlikely' to chase Rodgers in offseason originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The 49ers have plenty of questions around their quarterback position this offseason, but one reportedly can be put to rest.

Don't expect Green Bay Packers quarterback, Chico, Calif., native and former California Golden Bears star Aaron Rodgers to return home to the Bay Area.

"High-level sources at the Raiders and 49ers, two teams who’ve been mentioned as potential trade options, have told me that making a run at [Rodgers] is highly unlikely," Bally Sports' Michael Silver wrote Sunday.

Rodgers, under contract with the Packers through the 2026 NFL season, has yet to decide if he is returning for another campaign. If he does opt to play again, it could be in Green Bay. But the Packers reportedly are open to trading Rodgers if the right deal emerges.

The 49ers are a natural fit for Rodgers on paper. San Francisco faces uncertainty at quarterback, as Trey Lance works his way back from two recent ankle surgeries and Brock Purdy is set to undergo elbow surgery on Friday.

However, a trade between the 49ers and Packers is unlikely. San Francisco doesn't own a draft pick in the first two rounds this year, and Rodgers' salary -- $58 million in 2023 -- would make it tough for the 49ers to make any other significant moves this offseason.

Rodgers already addressed the 49ers speculation while playing at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am golf tournament in February.

"I'm not going to San Fran," Rodgers said to CBS broadcaster Colt Knost before teeing off.

San Francisco is ready to compete for a Super Bowl title next season. The 49ers need stability at football's most important position but are firm believers they already have the answer on the roster.

“I know we have two starters on our team right now that I believe we can win with,” 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan said in February. "So when you have that situation, you’re not that eager to go looking around.”

Story continues

As Derek Carr agreed to terms with the New Orleans Saints on a four-year contract Monday, the NFL appears on the verge of another quarterback carousel.

Rodgers, a four-time NFL MVP, would be the biggest domino to fall. It just likely won't be in San Francisco.

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast