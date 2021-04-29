NFL rumors: Aaron Rodgers doesn't want to play for Packers in 2021

Report: 49ers target Rodgers doesn't want to play for Packers originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The 49ers' decision with the No. 3 pick in Thursday's 2021 NFL Draft just became a whole lot more interesting.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Thursday that Aaron Rodgers is so frustrated with the Green Bay Packers, he does not want to return to the team for the 2021 season. This comes hours after NFL Media's Tom Pelissero reported the 49ers called the Packers on Wednesday to check in on a possible Rodgers trade.

The 49ers reportedly did not make a formal offer to the Packers for Rodgers. A source also told Pelissero there's a "zero percent chance" the Packers will trade Rodgers, who is the reigning NFL MVP.

Schefter reports the Packers are so concerned about Rodgers' frustrations that they have had team president Mark Murphy, general manager Brian Gutekunst and head coach Matt LaFleur each fly out on separate trips to meet with the QB throughout the offseason.

However, the Packers do not have intentions of trading Rodgers at this moment.

"As we've stated since the season ended, we are committed to Aaron in 2021 and beyond," Gutekunst told Schefter. "Aaron has been a vital part of our success and we look forward to competing for another championship with him leading our team."

Rodgers, 37, is a Northern California native who played collegiately at Butte College before starring for the Cal Golden Bears. He was then projected to possibly be the No. 1 pick to the 49ers in the 2005 NFL Draft. But the team he grew up rooting for opted to take Alex Smith, and Rodgers fell all the way to the Packers at No. 24.

Rodgers won his third MVP last season after throwing for 4,299 yards and 48 touchdowns. He completed 70.7 percent of his pass attempts and was intercepted only five times.

There reportedly are a number of reasons for Rodgers' frustrations, including Green Bay picking QB Jordan Love in the first round of the draft last year instead of an offensive weapon for Rodgers.

The Packers have made it clear they don't have intentions to trade Rodgers at this time. But they did select Love just one year ago, and teams all around the NFL, including the 49ers, have to be calling Green Bay's front office.

While the draft is just hours away, this could be a situation to follow for a while. Things just became even crazier for the 49ers and the rest of the NFL.

