NFL rumors: Aaron Rodgers convinced of 49ers trade before draft

Aaron Rodgers had his bags packed. He was ready to right the 49ers' wrong 16 years later.

Those plans have been put on hold, for now.

Trey Wingo reported Thursday, just hours before the 2021 NFL Draft, that Rodgers was convinced Wednesday night that he would be traded to the 49ers.

Also per sources: as of last night Rodgers was convinced he was headed to San Francisco. Draft day is the best... pic.twitter.com/JImkjbixA3 — trey wingo (@wingoz) April 29, 2021

Rodgers, who's the reigning NFL MVP, reportedly doesn't want to return to the Green Bay Packers for the upcoming season. The 49ers also reportedly called the Packers Wednesday to check in on a possible Rodgers trade. They reportedly did not make a formal offer and were rejected about the idea the superstar QB could be on the move.

Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio reported Thursday that Rodgers' trade list includes the 49ers, Raiders and Denver Broncos. He reportedly has his eyes set on the 49ers, too.

Florio reports, citing a source, that Rodgers wanted the Packers to take the 49ers' offer.

Rodgers, 37, won his third MVP last season after throwing for 4,299 yards and 48 touchdowns. He completed 70.7 percent of his pass attempts and was intercepted only five times.

The Northern California native was nixed by the 49ers in the 2005 draft when they took Alex Smith over him with the No. 1 overall pick. He slid all the way to the Packers at No. 24, and has been an all-time great ever since.

The 49ers own the No. 3 pick in the NFL draft this year. Could they use it to bring Rodgers home? It sounds like that's his hope.

