NFL rumors: 49ers' Aaron Rodgers trade attempt nixed by Packers

Report: 49ers inquired on Rodgers trade, but Packers said no originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The 49ers shot their shot at least.

NFL Media's Tom Pelissero reported Thursday morning that the 49ers indeed reached out to the Green Bay Packers on Wednesday about a possible Aaron Rodgers trade. They were quickly turned down.

Pelissero reported the 49ers did not make a formal offer, and a source told him there's a "zero percent chance" the Packers will trade their superstar quarterback.

Despite drafting promising QB Jordan Love in the first round last year, the Packers have made it clear they don't intend to move Rodgers at this moment. Nor should they after his dominant 2020, when he was voted the NFL's MVP.

The 49ers will select a quarterback with the No. 3 pick in Thursday's draft. We know that to be true. The question is, which one?

Coach Kyle Shanahan and general manager John Lynch are deciding between Mac Jones, Justin Fields and Trey Lance. We're all waiting, and those within the league offices couldn't be happier.

There also is the question whether or not the 49ers will trade QB Jimmy Garoppolo. That very well could depend on which player they draft.

Aaron Rodgers will be the Packers' QB in 2021. We still don't know who will play the position this year for the 49ers, though.

