NFL rumors: 49ers working on re-signing Arik Armstead before free agency

Timing is everything. For Arik Armstead, his timing couldn't have been better.

Armstead is set to become a free agent this offseason, and had the best season of his five-year career in 2019. ESPN's Josina Anderson reported Monday that the 49ers currently are working on getting a deal done with the defensive lineman after his breakout season.

Latest: #49ers want DL Arik Armstead back and are working on getting a deal done, per source. — ig: josinaanderson (@JosinaAnderson) March 2, 2020

Armstead, the No. 17 pick from the 2015 NFL Draft, played all 16 regular-season games and led the 49ers with 10 sacks, 18 QB hits and 11 tackles for loss. He added two more sacks and four QB hits in the playoffs.

The Sacramento native had just nine sacks combined through his first four seasons.

Standing at 6-foot-7 and 290 pounds, Armstead could play inside as a defensive tackle or slide outside as a defensive end in Robert Saleh's defense. He was a major key to the 49ers' success during the 2019 season, and they clearly want to keep him in Santa Clara.

"Arik is an excellent player," 49ers GM John Lynch said days after San Francisco's loss in Super Bowl LIV. "He had an excellent year. I think everything is on the table. We want to find a way to keep him and make him a part of the 49ers for a long time."

The 49ers have sole negotiating rights with Armstead until March 16. It would cost them approximately $18 million to retain him on the franchise tag.

The hope, like Lynch said, is that the former first-round pick is a Niner for years to come.

