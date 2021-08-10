NFL rumors: 49ers working out safeties with Jaquiski Tartt hurt

Report: 49ers working out veteran safeties with Tartt out originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Kyle Shanahan didn't sound too happy with 49ers strong safety Jaquiski Tartt when talking to the media Tuesday.

Tartt remains out from a toe injury that he sustained last season.

"He isn’t ready to go, yet," Shanahan said. 'We thought he would be, with the time it’s been given. He isn’t.

"And that’s just a fact.”

Not too long after Shanahan's statements, ESPN's Field Yates reported the 49ers are working out a handful of veteran safeties.

With a couple of injuries amongst their safeties, the 49ers are working out veterans Ha Ha Clinton-Dix, Clayton Geathers, Bradley McDougald and Andrew Sendejo. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) August 10, 2021

Tartt's season-ending injury came in Week 9 after being inactive the previous two weeks. He played seven games in 2020, totaling 30 tackles, four passes defensed and on interception.

Tartt has never played a full season and only has reached double digits of games played three times in his six-year career.

With Tartt sidelined, veteran Tavon Wilson has been starting alongside free safety Jimmie Ward with the first-team defense.

