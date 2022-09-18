NFL rumors: 49ers won't bench Trey Lance for Jimmy Garoppolo 'anytime soon'

Report: 49ers won't bench Lance for Jimmy G 'anytime soon' originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

After Trey Lance and the 49ers started the 2022 season off with a water-logged loss to the Chicago Bears, predictions from NFL pundits that the young quarterback will be benched for veteran Jimmy Garoppolo dominated the week’s headlines.

But San Francisco remains confident in Lance despite all of the outside noise, NFL Media’s Mike Garafolo reported Sunday ahead of the team’s Week 2 matchup against the Seattle Seahawks at Levi’s Stadium.

“No real thought to benching [Lance] now or anytime soon in favor of Jimmy Garoppolo,” Garafolo said. “[The 49ers are] chalking up as much as they can last week to all that rain in Chicago, and they told Lance this past week, ‘Look what happened when the rain slowed down in the second quarter.’”

Even though Lance’s debut as QB1 didn’t go as planned during last week’s 19-10 loss, a risky second-quarter pass into triple coverage that found McCloud for 20 yards was a reminder of what the 22-year-old can do with the ball in his hands.

Lance showed other signs of promise in the Chicago rain, too, emerging as the team’s lead rusher with 54 yards on 13 carries.

“[The 49ers] say, ‘We feel like you can do this regularly as our starting quarterback. We still believe in you,’ " Garafolo said.

Garoppolo took a pay cut to remain with the 49ers as Lance’s backup, and his presence on the team’s sideline has done little to quell those who doubt Lance’s abilities.

But San Francisco drafted Lance No. 3 overall in 2021 for a reason, believing the upside of his arm and his legs combined with his understanding of the game can lead the team for years to come.

Coach Kyle Shanahan, general manager John Lynch and Lance's teammates have voiced their support for him publicly since the loss to the Bears, and for every naysayer, there seems to be someone in the young quarterback’s corner.

While “anytime soon” doesn’t mean “never,” Lance will have a chance to make good on that confidence and put all the noise to rest Sunday as the 49ers take on the Seahawks.

“The only problem?” Garafolo said. “The forecast in Santa Clara today is calling for some rain.”

