NFL rumors: 49ers 'willing to listen' on Jeff Wilson Jr. trade offers

It appears that 49ers running back Jeff Wilson Jr. is on the trade block.

ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported Friday, citing sources, that the 49ers have received calls regarding the availability of Wilson and are listening to potential offers.

Wilson ranks 11th in the NFL with 454 rushing yards this season, ahead of stars like Dalvin Cook, new 49ers teammate Christian McCaffrey, Ezekiel Elliott, and Jonathan Taylor.

Wilson is one of the fastest players in the league, setting the record for the top speed on a rushing touchdown this earlier season at 20.89 MPH, though that has since been beaten by the Seattle Seahawks' Kenneth Walker III (22.09 MPH).

After rushing for a season-high 120 yards on 17 carries in a win against the Carolina Panthers in Week 5, Wilson saw his touches drop to seven in both Weeks 6 and 7 against the Atlanta Falcons and Kansas City Chiefs. Wilson had 25 and 54 rushing yards, respectively, in those two losses.

With the 49ers acquiring the aforementioned McCaffrey and Elijah Mitchell's return on the horizon, San Francisco soon will have a backlog of talented running backs at their disposal, opening the door to trade Wilson before the Nov. 2 deadline.

If the 49ers don't move Wilson, it remains to be seen how 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan will utilize all three running backs when the time comes.

