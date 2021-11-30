NFL rumors: 49ers were offered third-round pick in Jimmy Garoppolo trade

Report: Team offered 49ers third-round pick for Jimmy G originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Jimmy Garoppolo's time in San Francisco is coming to an end. Everyone knows that.

From the moment the 49ers traded up in the 2021 NFL Draft to select Trey Lance, it became clear that Garoppolo didn't have a long-term future in the Bay Area. NFL Media's Ian Rapoport reported Sunday that the 49ers still plan to trade Garoppolo this offseason and hand the team to Lance in 2022.

But what is the trade market for Garoppolo? The 49ers reportedly were asking for a first-round pick for the veteran starter around the time of the draft, but Rapoport told KNBR's "Murph and Mac" on Monday that the 49ers recently were offered much less for Garoppolo.

"Obviously, they've had offers for Jimmy Garoppolo in the past," Rapoport said (h/t 49ers Webzone). "The most recent, I believe, was a third-rounder that they got [offered]. If he keeps playing like this, then they should be able to get more. I mean, they could actually end up getting back the second-rounder that they originally traded him for, which if you think about it, the second-rounder, plus all those years of service, plus a trip to the Super Bowl, that's really good value in a trade."So that was my point. I thought, honestly, it was mostly obvious. So to hear someone ask about the report, I think it's great. People should always ask about the report. But to me, it was very clear what the 49ers were doing."

Garoppolo was asked after Sunday's win over the Minnesota Vikings if he had been made aware of Rapoport's report that he would be traded in the offseason and appeared unfazed by the relatively obvious news.

"No, I didn't," Garoppolo said. "I was worried about the game, but I appreciate the heads up."

Garoppolo has played well over the last month as the 49ers have surged back into playoff contention. Should his solid play continue, the 49ers should be able to get a second- or third-round pick for him this offseason.

Unless, of course, Garoppolo gets another year in the Bay if Lance is not yet ready to take over as the starter. That's an option that Garoppolo is open to, but he's focused on the task at hand.

“Honestly, with the possibilities, I try not to close any doors too early,” Garoppolo said last Wednesday. “It’s one of those situations where you got to let it play out, I think.

“We got a lot going on with the season right now. You start thinking about those other things, you just get distracted. When we cross that bridge, we’ll assess everything then.”

