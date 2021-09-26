NFL rumors: 49ers were Aaron Rodgers' top trade destination

Report: 49ers were Rodgers' top offseason trade destination originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Aaron Rodgers will suit up for the Green Bay Packers on Sunday night against the 49ers. That much we know to be true.

But if Rodgers received his wish to be traded over the offseason, he could have been on the other side of this showdown if it were up to him. NFL Media's Ian Rapoport reported Sunday morning, citing sources, that the 49ers were Rodgers' top choice when it came to trade destinations.

Rapoport also reported that when Kyle Shanahan called Packers coach and longtime friend Matt LaFleur to check in on Rodgers' availability, he did so because the 49ers got word that Rodgers was more than open to coming to the Bay Area.

However, the 49ers were shut down on any talks of the reigning NFL MVP's availability and traded up to the No. 3 pick in the draft to take QB Trey Lance. The 49ers now are the hometown team that passed on Rodgers with the No. 1 pick in the 2005 draft, and then weren't able to trade for him when he badly wanted out of Green Bay.

The more drama, the better for this highly anticipated matchup at Levi's Stadium.

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast