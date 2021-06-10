NFL rumors: 49ers violated rules, docked week of rookie development

Report: 49ers docked week of rookie development for violation originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The 49ers canceled the remainder of their offseason program after injuries to Jeff Wilson Jr., Justin Skule and Tarvarius Moore.

A few rookies were expected to stick around to continue their early NFL development, but the league docked the 49ers one week of their rookie development program due to a violation, NFL Media's Tom Pelissero reported Thursday.

The NFL docked the #49ers the last week of their rookie development program for a violation of offseason work rules, per sources. The infraction took place during rookie minicamp. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) June 10, 2021

According to Pelissero, the violation came to light after a social media clip showed the infraction.

The NFL docked the #49ers the last week of their rookie development program for a violation of offseason work rules, per sources. The infraction took place during rookie minicamp. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) June 10, 2021

On Wednesday, head coach Kyle Shanahan said he was pleased with the development of his rookies and gave no indication that the violation had occurred or that a penalty was coming.

“I mean, I was just kind of like what I said with Trey [Lance] the quarterback to begin with, just those guys being able to go through all these practices," Shanahan told reporters about his rookies' early development. "I mean, last year we had rookies, we didn't get an offseason and you have a bunch of rookies show up for training camp and you have no idea what they're into. Some they think they're in shape and they tweak stuff and it messes up their whole year. To be able to get rookies here, see what it's like to play to NFL speed, to learn the playbook, to go out there and understand how NFL practices are, how fast you go, how much better the people are across from you.

Story continues

"It gives those guys just an idea of when they come into camp, what I’ve got to work on. And I think it helps those guys have a much better rookie year. So Trey's been great and Sermon we're talking about, each week he's gotten more and more reps and as we cooled it down with Raheem [Mostert] a little bit here, the last couple of weeks, it's given him even more opportunities.”

It is not yet clear what clip got the 49ers flagged by the NFL.

The 49ers will reconvene for training camp in late July.

Download and subscribe to the 49ers Talk Podcast