NFL rumors: 49ers, Vikings discussed Trey Lance trade this offseason

The 49ers are receiving trade interest in young quarterback Trey Lance.

Shortly after NFL Media's Ian Rapoport reported Wednesday, citing sources, that "several teams" have called the 49ers about a potential Lance trade, NBC Sports' Mike Florio reported, citing a league source, that the Minnesota Vikings talked with San Francisco about the third-year pro earlier this offseason.

"At this year’s Scouting Combine, there were rumors of a potential Kirk Cousins trade from Minnesota to San Francisco," Florio wrote. "Those rumors may have come from the reality that the 49ers and Vikings had discussions about another quarterback.

"Per a league source, the two teams talked about Trey Lance."

In Florio's opinion, it's "obvious" the 49ers are looking to move on from Lance, and he speculated that San Francisco could be initiating conversations surrounding Lance, contrary to what Rapoport reported.

NBC Sports Bay Area's Matt Maiocco also confirmed Wednesday, citing a source, that teams indeed have reached out about Lance, but the 49ers aren't interested in trading him at this time.

Lance, whom the 49ers selected with the No. 3 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, has played in eight games (four starts) in two seasons with San Francisco before suffering a season-ending ankle injury in Week 2 of the 2022 campaign.

Now healthy and training alongside Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes this offseason, Lance has an opportunity to reclaim the 49ers' starting job as presumptive starter Brock Purdy recovers from UCL surgery throughout the summer and possibly into next season.

