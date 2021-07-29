NFL rumors: 49ers to work out veteran cornerback Dre Kirkpatrick

Josh Schrock
Report: 49ers will work out veteran CB Kirkpatrick originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The 49ers will work out veteran cornerback Dre Kirkpatrick on Friday, NFL Media's Ian Rapoport reported Thursday.

Kirkpatrick, 31, played eight seasons for the Cincinnati Bengals before spending last season with the Arizona Cardinals

The 49ers opened training camp this week with cornerback Emmanuel Moseley and safety Jaquiski Tartt on the COVID list. With Moseley out, Tim Harris took the first-team reps at Moseley's corner spot Wednesday with mixed results.

San Francisco has Harris, Donte Johnson and rookies Ambry Thomas and Demmodore Lenoir on the roster, but it's easy to see why the 49ers might want another veteran corner in camp, especially with Moseley unavailable for now.

Kirkpatrick recently worked out for the New England Patriots, according to Rapoport.

During his nine-year career, Kirkpatrick has started 78 games and notched 13 interceptions.

The 49ers re-signed Moseley, Jason Verrett and nickelback K'Waun Williams this offseason, but Kirkpatrick could provide some secondary depth at camp gets underway.

