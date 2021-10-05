Source: 49ers trying out Michael Badgley, kickers this week

Source: Badgley, others among kickers 49ers are trying out originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

For at least a few weeks, the 49ers need a new kicker.

NBC Sports Bay Area's Matt Maiocco has confirmed Tuesday that the 49ers are trying out a handful of kickers this week with Robbie Gould out several weeks. Among the kickers who will come through Santa Clara are Michael Badgley, Brett Maher and Joey Slye.

NFL Media's Tom Pelissero first reported the news.

Badgley, 26, served as the Tennessee Titans' kicker in their Week 1 loss to the Arizona Cardinals. He missed his only field goal attempt and made one of his two extra points.

Badgley spent the previous three seasons with the Los Angeles Chargers. For his career, he has made 78.8 percent of his field goal attempts and 94.3 percent of his extra points.

Maher, 31, has not appeared in the NFL since the 2019 season. He appeared in 29 games for the Dallas Cowboys over the 2018 and 2019 seasons, making 74.2 percent of his field goals and 98.6 percent of his extra points.

Slye, 25, was the Houston Texans' kicker the first three weeks of the season. He went 4-for-5 on field goals and 7-for-8 on extra points. Slye spent the previous two seasons with the Carolina Panthers. He has made 79.5 percent of his field goals and 89.9 percent of his extra points in his career.

Gould injured his groin during warmups on Sunday before the 49ers' loss to the Seattle Seahawks. He was replaced by punter Mitch Wishnowsky, who missed his only field goal attempt and went 1-for-2 on extra points.

