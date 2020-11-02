NFL rumors: 49ers trade Kwon Alexander to Saints for Kiko Alonso, draft pick

Report: 49ers trade Kwon to Saints for Alonso, draft pick originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The Kwon Alexander era reportedly has come to a quick end in Santa Clara.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Monday morning the 49ers have traded linebacker Kwon Alexander to the New Orleans Saints. Schefter reported the 49ers are receiving a conditional fifth-round draft pick and a player in the deal.

It looks like we know who that player is, too. NFL Media's Tom Pelissero reported the Saints are sending the 49ers linebacker Kiko Alonso as part of the deal.

49ers are acquiring a conditional 5th-round pick and likely a player in exchange for LB Kwon Alexander, per source. https://t.co/z3JjE6jiz9 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 2, 2020

The #Saints are trading LB Kiko Alonso to the #49ers as part of the trade for LB Kwon Alexander, per source. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) November 2, 2020

The 49ers signed Alexander to a four-year, $54 million contract on March 13, 2019. Alexander seemed like solid fit to Robert Saleh's defense at the start of last season before tearing his pectoral muscle. He surprisingly returned for the playoffs and clearly wasn't the same player.

Alexander, 26, has missed the 49ers' last three games with a high ankle sprain. He has 30 tackles, one interception and one forced fumble in five games this season. The move more than anything saves the 49ers a large chunk of cash. Alexander was set to count over $33 million against the salary cap over the next two seasons.

Alonso, 30, has not played this season after sustaining a torn ACL last season in the Saints' playoff game against the Minnesota Vikings. He has spent this season on the reserve/physically-unable-to-perform list. Alonso, who attended Los Gatos High School, had 31 tackles in 13 games last season with the Saints.

The former second-round draft pick is a free agent after this season.

Download and subscribe to the 49ers Talk Podcast