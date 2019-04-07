NFL rumors: 49ers would have topped Browns' offer for Odell Beckham Jr. originally appeared on nbcsportsbayarea.com

Patience normally is a virtue, but it might have cost the 49ers the star receiver they coveted.

It's well known the 49ers were involved in trade talks for Odell Beckham Jr., refusing to part with the No. 2 overall pick in the upcoming NFL draft without getting the New York Giants' first-round pick back in return.

Beckham eventually was traded to the Cleveland Browns and the 49ers never got an opportunity to top Cleveland's offer, something many believe they would have done, according to ESPN.

In an in-depth look at the Beckham trade by ESPN's Pat McManamon and Jordan Raanan, it was revealed that rumors about a potential trade to San Francisco forced the Browns to make a play for Beckham, and the 49ers likely would have made a better proposal had they been given the chance.

At the NFL Scouting Combine, the 49ers and Giants discussed a trade for Beckham. The Giants wanted the 49ers' first-round pick and even inquired about DeForest Buckner, but the 49ers nixed that idea, according to McManamon and Raanan.

The Browns had yet to discuss a trade for Beckham with the Giants, but on March 12, the day before the start of free agency, whispers of a deal with the 49ers made Dorsey spring into action while completing a trade for linebacker Olivier Vernon.

"But before he called, the Browns got word that the 49ers were in serious pursuit of Beckham," McManamon and Raanan write. "It's the kind of rumor that circulates at that time of the year. Dorsey was not sure of the 49ers' interest or if San Francisco was going to give up the second overall pick in the draft. He knew the Browns' first-round pick (17th overall) would be better than San Francisco's second-round choice."

While on the call with Giants general manager Dave Gettleman, Dorsey made his move. The deal came together that day, with the Browns agreeing to send the No. 17 pick in the draft, safety Jabril Peppers and a third-round pick to New York in exchange for Beckham.

Despite months of discussions between the 49ers and Giants, Gettleman reportedly never shopped the Browns' offer, which left 49ers general manager John Lynch "stunned," as many believe the 49ers "would have been willing to offer more" for Beckham than the Browns did, according to McManamon and Raanan.

It's curious that Gettleman and the Giants wouldn't make calls to see if they could get a better deal. After talking with Lynch for a couple of months, they should have known the 49ers hadn't given their final offer yet.

As it stands, the 49ers still are looking for a top-tier wide receiver to pair with Jimmy Garoppolo. The Browns, on the other hand, have become the NFL's newest flavor of the month, thanks to Beckham.