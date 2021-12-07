NFL rumors: 49ers work out three running backs after slew of injuries

Report: 49ers work out three RBs after Mitchell, Wilson injuries originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Reinforcements might be on the way at the running back position.

With Elijah Mitchell, Jeff Wilson Jr., Trey Sermon and Trenton Cannon all nursing injuries, the 49ers running back room has taken a hit.

San Francisco reportedly worked out three running backs Tuesday, with second-year back JaMycal Hasty left as the only healthy player at the position.

The 49ers worked out three running backs today: Jeremy Cox, Brian Hill and Dexter Williams.



Elijah Mitchell, Trenton Cannon, Jeff Wilson, Jr. and Trey Sermon are all currently dealign with an injury, leaving JaMycal Hasty as the lone healthy RB on the roster. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) December 7, 2021

The most notable name is Brian Hill, who served as a backup on the Atlanta Falcons to Todd Gurley in 2020 and Devonta Freeman in 2019. In 209 career rushing attempts, Hill has rushed for 982 yards and three touchdowns with 38 receptions and 313 yards in the passing game.

Jeremy Cox, an undrafted free agent in 2019, spent the 2020 season with the Denver Broncos. Dexter Williams, a sixth-round pick by the Green Bay Packers in 2019, has seven career rushing attempts for 19 yards.

Mitchell, the 49ers' starting running back, experienced concussion symptoms Monday after being cleared in Sunday's loss to the Seahawks. Coach Kyle Shanahan reported that Wilson experienced a flare-up in his surgically repaired knee during the game as well.

Cannon, who was taken off the field in an ambulance Sunday after the opening kickoff, is doing better after being diagnosed with a concussion.

"He's doing better," Shanahan said on Monday. "He's been discharged from the hospital, and he's flying home right now. Our doctors will continue to monitor him."

Story continues

Wilson is expected back at practice sometime this week, while Mitchell remains in concussion protocol.

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast