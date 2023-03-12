NFL rumors: 49ers, Texans among Jake Brendel suitors in free agency

Report: 49ers face competition from Texans, others for Brendel originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

After proving himself as a productive NFL starter in 2022, center Jake Brendel is set to hit free agency this week -- and the 49ers have made it clear they'd like to bring him back.

But San Francisco isn't alone in wanting to sign the 30-year-old offensive lineman, as former 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans and the Houston Texans are among several teams interested, KPRC 2 Houston's Aaron Wilson reported Sunday, citing sources.

And, per Wilson, the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns also could be in the market for a center.

Since Ryans was named the Texans' new coach in late January, the team also has been linked to impending free-agent quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, while former San Francisco assistants Bobby Slowik and Stephen Adegoke went to the Texans as well.

And after witnessing Brendel's '22 success firsthand last season, it's no wonder Ryans and the Texans have him on their radar.

Brendel moved into a starting role for the first time in his career after Alex Mack's offseason retirement, allowing just one sack and three hits in 20 games, including the NFC playoffs. At the conclusion of the 49ers' season, he told NBC Sports Bay Area's Matt Maiocco he wants to stay with San Francisco and work under offensive line coach Chris Foerster.

But with the season Brendel had, he could cash in elsewhere after becoming a new dad on Jan. 8.

“This place is special,” Brendel told Maiocco. “Kyle Shanahan’s offense is special. Coach Foerster is a guy I want to be around in the future, but it’s got to make sense financially and professionally for my family.”

Brendel made $1.03 million last season with the 49ers, and general manager John Lynch said at the NFL Scouting Combine they would like to pay him again -- but the question of how much, and if it will be enough, remains.

“We’d like him back,” Lynch said. "He’s a good player and I think he played very well for us. We’d like to get Jake back.”

