NFL rumors: 49ers' Tarvarius Moore fined $5K for N'Keal Harry hit

49ers defensive back Tarvarius Moore apparently will have some lighter pockets after this week, as the NFL reportedly fined him $5,565 for his helmet-to-helmet hit on New England Patriots wideout N'Keal Harry, The Boston Globe's Jim McBride reports citing a league source.

49ers’ Tarvarius Moore was fined $5,565 for unnecessary roughness for his helmet-to-helmet hit on #Patriots N’Keal Harry, per league source. Harry is in concussion protocol as a result of the hit. — Jim McBride (@globejimmcbride) October 31, 2020

No flag was thrown on the play, but Moore did appear to make contact with Harry's helmet on the hit.

Harry did not return to the game and has been ruled out for the Patriots' Week 8 game against the Buffalo Bills as he remains in concussion protocol.

With Jimmie Ward out, Moore got the start at free safety against the Patriots. Ward remains questionable for Sunday's 49ers game in Seattle, so we could be seeing a lot more of Moore once again in Week 8.

