NFL rumors: 49ers' Super Bowl 54 parade will take place in San Francisco

If the confetti falls on the 49ers in Miami, there will be a party shortly thereafter in the Bay Area.

Some have wondered where the 49ers would hold their championship parade should they defeat the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIV. Would it be in San Francisco? What about Santa Clara where the 49ers currently play their home games?

Well, the answer apparently is San Francisco, The San Francisco Chronicle's Scott Ostler.

"Well, I'm not inside of the 49ers' chambers, but the time that I was near the doorway, I heard positive discussions, in which I am proud to say that (a parade) will be right here in our town. The only question is, how in the hell do we pay for it?" former San Francisco mayor Willie Brown, who has an unofficial role in the parade planning, told Ostler.

The championship parade would run down Market Street, a source told Ostler.

As for Santa Clara, Brown brushed that idea off.

"And besides that," Brown said, "there's no way you can have a parade in Santa Clara. What do they have, one shopping mall?"

The 49ers have a tall task in front of them. Reigning NFL MVP Patrick Mahomes has been nearly unstoppable when healthy this season and will present a unique challenge to a 49ers defense that has tormented a majority of the quarterbacks they have faced this season. The 49ers have the defensive personnel to give Mahomes fits, but the Chiefs' next-level speed will be something the Niners haven't faced this season.

It will be strength on strength in Miami, with a parade (perhaps) in The City awaiting the Niners should they take care of business.

