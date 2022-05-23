NFL rumors: 49ers still plan to trade Jimmy Garoppolo before 2022 NFL season

Report: 49ers still plan to trade Jimmy G before season opener originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The longer that Jimmy Garoppolo remains on the 49ers' roster the more complicated things are going to get.

With OTAs set to begin on Monday at Levi's Stadium, San Francisco has yet to move the veteran quarterback who currently is rehabbing from offseason shoulder surgery.

Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer reported in his latest "Monday Morning Quarterback" article that the 49ers still plan on trading Garoppolo prior to the start of the 2022 NFL season, despite general manager John Lynch and Kyle Shanahan seemingly expressing confidence in the unlikely scenario that San Francisco retains Garoppolo for another season.

"While they’ve played patiently throughout on Jimmy Garoppolo, I don’t believe the plan right now is to keep him," Breer writes. "San Francisco, for what it’s worth, has had an open line of communication with Garoppolo’s camp the last few months, and both sides are willing to be flexible to find the best situation for the 30-year-old who’s led the Niners to two NFC title games over the last three years.

"The hope here, of course, is that where the Niners’ deliberate slow play in March didn’t really work out, after the quarterback’s delayed decision to have rotator cuff surgery (they hoped resolution of the Watson, Russell Wilson and Aaron Rodgers situations would open up a market for Garoppolo); a similar tact could work here with Garoppolo’s shoulder on the mend (presumably, he could throw for a team in early July to show his progress), and there’s potential for latecomers to the quarterback trade table."

After undergoing successful shoulder surgery in early March, it has been reported that Garoppolo will not throw for four months, likely sidelining him until mid-to-late July with NFL training camps set to begin shortly after.

Garoppolo's trade market quickly evaporated once he had surgery and likely will pick up again once camp rolls around. Whether he's traded or cut this summer, it still appears likely that the 49ers will turn the page on the Jimmy G era.

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast