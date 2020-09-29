NFL rumors: 49ers signing tight end Daniel Helm to replace Jordan Reed

Report: 49ers signing tight end Helm to replace injured Reed originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The 49ers reportedly are turning to familiar face to add to their tight end carousel as the position continues to get hit by injuries.

The Athletic's Greg Auman reported the 49ers are signing tight end Daniel Helm off the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' practice squad. Helm, 25, spent time on the 49ers' 53-man roster last season.

Helm will replace tight end Jordan Reed, who will be placed on injured reserve, on the active roster. Reed sustained a MCL injury in the 49ers' 36-9 win over the New York Giants on Sunday and is expected to miss six to eight weeks. Reed has 11 receptions for 85 yards and two touchdowns through his first three games with the 49ers.

Helm is yet to record any stats in the NFL after going undrafted in 2019. He finished his college career between Tennessee and Duke with 75 receptions, 804 yards and six touchdowns.

George Kittle is hoping to return to action Sunday for the 49ers against the Philadelphia Eagles. The star tight end has missed San Francisco's last two games after spraining his knee in the 49ers' Week 1 loss to the Arizona Cardinals.

The 49ers' only other tight ends on the roster are Ross Dwelley and 2020 sixth-round draft pick Charlie Woerner.

