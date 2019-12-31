NFL rumors: 49ers signing nose tackle Earl Mitchell for playoff depth

The 49ers are bringing back a familiar face for the playoffs.

The Athletic's Matt Barrows reported Tuesday that the 49ers are signing nose tackle Earl Mitchell, who announced his retirement in November.

Mitchell, 32, spent the 2017 and 2018 seasons with San Francisco. He recorded 61 tackles -- five for loss -- six QB hits and one sack with San Francisco.

Mitchell brings much-needed depth to stuff the run. The 49ers lost D.J. Jones and Jullian Taylor to injuries earlier this season.

The 6-foot-3, 310-pound Mitchell should beef up the defensive line.

Mitchell signed with the Seattle Seahawks in the offseason but was released right before the regular-season opener. He last played in an NFL game on Dec. 16, 2018.

The 49ers will play the lowest remaining seed between the Seahawks, Philadelphia Eagles and Minnesota Vikings on Saturday, Jan. 11, at 1:35 p.m. PT at Levi's Stadium.

