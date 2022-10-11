NFL rumors: 49ers signing kicker Sam Sloman to practice squad

NBC Sports Bay Area Staff
·1 min read

Report: 49ers add kicker to practice squad after Gould injury originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The 49ers are preparing for the fact that kicker Robbie Gould might miss Sunday's Week 6 game against the Atlanta Falcons.

In the wake of Gould's knee injury, which the 39-year-old sustained making a tackle last Sunday in the 49ers' 37-15 win over the Carolina Panthers, San Francisco is signing kicker Sam Sloman to their practice squad, NFL Media's Tom Pelissero reported Tuesday, citing a source.

Sloman's only NFL season was in 2020, where he played in seven games for the Los Angeles Rams and one contest for the Tennessee Titans. He made 10 of 13 field-goal attempts and 23 of 26 extra-point attempts.

Per NBC Sports Bay Area's Matt Maiocco, the 49ers brought in Sloman, Cody Parkey and Ryan Santoso for tryouts. It appears Sloman won the competition and will get the call on Sunday if Gould is unable to play.

Gould has struggled a bit this season, making only 6 of 9 field-goal attempts, two of which have been blocked. He has made all 11 of his extra-point tries.

RELATED: Jimmy G jokes awkward 49ers situation will be Hollywood movie

The 49ers currently are staying at The Greenbrier Resort in West Virginia as they remain on the East Coast this week between their games in Carolina and Atlanta.

