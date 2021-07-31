NFL rumors: 49ers signing Jordan Matthews to play tight end

Report: 49ers signing familiar face Matthews -- now a TE originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Wide receiver Mohamed Sanu is back for another go-around with the 49ers, and now Jordan Matthews reportedly is too. However, it's at a different position.

The 49ers are signing Matthews, NFL Media's Mike Garafolo reported Friday, citing a source. The longtime receiver is now a tight end after switching positions this offseason.

#49ers are signing TE Jordan Matthews, source says. The position switch for the former WR results in a roster spot for the Niners. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) July 31, 2021

Matthews, 29, appeared in one game for San Francisco as a receiver in 2019 and another two last season, but was never targeted. He helped the 49ers work out eventual first-round pick Trey Lance prior to the draft, and then participated in George Kittle's inaugural "Tight End University" during the offseason.

While Matthews is back, the length of his stay is to be determined. Tight end MyCole Pruitt is "out for a little bit" with a calf injury, so Matthews provides San Francisco with some familiar depth in the meantime.

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast