NFL rumors: 49ers signing Joey Slye with Robbie Gould injured

The 49ers reportedly have a new kicker with Robbie Gould injured.

NFL Media's Tom Pelissero reported Tuesday, citing a source, that the 49ers are signing kicker Joey Slye.

The #49ers are signing kicker Joey Slye, source said. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) October 5, 2021

Slye, 25, was the Houston Texans' kicker the first three weeks of the season. He went 4-for-5 on field goals and 7-for-8 on extra points.

Slye spent the previous two seasons with the Carolina Panthers. He has made 79.5 percent of his field goals and 89.9 percent of his extra points in his career.

Gould injured his groin during warmups on Sunday before the 49ers' 28-21 loss to the Seattle Seahawks. He's expected to miss several weeks.

Punter Mitch Wishnowsky replaced Gould and missed his only field goal attempt. He made one of his two extra points in the loss.

San Francisco travels to Arizona to face the undefeated Cardinals this upcoming Sunday.

