NFL rumors: 49ers signing Dre Kirkpatrick after Jason Verrett injury

Report: 49ers signing veteran Kirkpatrick after Verrett injury

With the 49ers losing cornerback Jason Verrett to a torn ACL Sunday, San Francisco currently is very thin on the outside.

But the 49ers are finalizing a contract with vetern cornerback Dre Kirkpatrick, NFL Media's Ian Rapoport reported Monday, which will give them some reliable veteran depth at cornerback.

The #49ers are finalizing a deal for veteran CB Dre Kirkpatrick, source said, some starting experience following the injury to Jason Verrett. Kirkpatrick, who most recently played for the #AZCardinals worked out for SF recently and impressed. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 13, 2021

Kirkpatrick, 31, started 11 games for the Arizona Cardinals last season. He recently worked out for the 49ers, and San Francisco reportedly was impressed.

Last season, Kirkpatrick allowed 58 receptions on 88 targets and notched three interceptions, per Pro Football Focus.

The 49ers started rookie cornerback Deommodore Lenoir during their Week 1 win over the Detroit Lions. The fifth-round draft pick had an impressive game and continues to look like an NFL draft steal.

Cornerback Emmanuel Moseley was inactive for the game with a knee issue, while veteran Josh Norman, who recently signed with the 49ers, was not yet ready to play. The 49ers hope Norman can give them some help in Week 2 when they visit the Philadelphia Eagles.

The 49ers also have Dontae Johnson and rookie Ambry Thomas on the roster. If Moseley can't go Sunday, Johnson likely would start opposite Lenoir unless Norman is 100 percent ready for NFL action.

