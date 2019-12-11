Dontae Johnson, once again, reportedly is signing with the 49ers.

Adam Caplan reported Wednesday morning that the 49ers are re-signing the veteran cornerback. Johnson played five games with San Francisco earlier this season.

I'm told the #49ers are re-signing CB Dontae Johnson (4th round/2014 by SF), who was with the team in training camp and one other time this season. — Adam Caplan (@caplannfl) December 11, 2019

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Johnson, 28, originally was selected by the 49ers in the fourth round of the 2014 NFL Draft. He spent the first four years of his career with the 49ers before the Seahawks signed him before the 2018 season.

Johnson has bounced around the league -- signing with the 49ers, Seahawks, Bills, Cardinals, Chiefs and Chargers. The NC State product played for the Chargers and 49ers this season, but San Francisco waived him in November. He recorded two tackles in five games for the 49ers this year.

[RELATED: 49ers' injuries continue to pile up]

The signing comes with cornerback Richard Sherman expected to miss several weeks with a strained hamstring. Ahkello Witherspoon and Emmanuel Moseley will start, and Johnson should provide depth in the secondary.

Johnson has two interceptions and 21 passes defensed in his six-year career.

NFL rumors: 49ers re-signing Dontae Johnson with Richard Sherman injured originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area