NFL rumors: 49ers sign Senio Kelemete for offensive line depth

With Justin Skule going down this week during 49ers minicamp, it appears the organization has added some more depth to the offensive line. The 49ers are signing Senio Kelemete, NFL Media's Mike Garafolo reported Friday morning citing league sources.

Kelemete spent the past three seasons with the Houston Texans, starting 20 games. Kelemete also spent four seasons with the New Orleans Saints after initially being a fifth-round draft pick of the Arizona Cardinals in 2012.

Skule went down Monday with a torn ACL, and is expected to miss the entire 2021 season. As someone who provided depth across the 49ers' offensive line, Skule was a valuable reserve.

While Kelemete primarily has been a guard in his career, he started eight games at tackle for the Saints back in 2017, and has the versatility to man both spots.

After a 2020 season rife with significant injuries across the offense, including to quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, the 49ers are taking every precaution to make sure whoever is taking snaps can stay upright.

Also a fun fact about Kelemete, he made his NFL debut against the 49ers in 2012, and had a reception in his first game after a Brian Hoyer pass was deflected into his hands for a 10-yard gain.

