SANTA CLARA – The 49ers reportedly are signing veteran offensive tackle Sam Young to replace Shon Coleman, who sustained a season-ending injury in the club's preseason opener.

Young, 32, is a nine-year veteran who played the past three seasons with the Miami Dolphins. He has also played for Dallas, Buffalo and Jacksonville through his career, appearing in 88 career games with 21 starts.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Young will sign with the 49ers on Monday, Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network reported.

Former #Dolphins OT Sam Young is signing with the #49ers today, source said. They just lost Shon Coleman to Injured Reserve. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 12, 2019

Young becomes the leading candidate to take over as the 49ers' swing tackle, serving as the backup to both left tackle Joe Staley and right tackle Mike McGlinchey.

Coleman was projected for that role before sustaining an injury on the fourth play of the 49ers' preseason opener Saturday night against the Cowboys. Coleman underwent surgery Sunday morning to repair a fractured fibula and dislocated right ankle. He is expected to be placed on season-ending injured reserve on Monday.

NFL rumors: 49ers to sign offensive tackle Sam Young to replace Shon Coleman originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area