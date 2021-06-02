NFL rumors: 49ers sign MyCole Pruitt, not Delanie Walker, after tryout

Report: 49ers sign Pruitt, not Walker, after tryout originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The 49ers added a tight end to their roster Wednesday after a group tryout, but it wasn't the one many 49ers fans might have been hoping for.

NFL Media's Tom Pelissero reported Wednesday that the 49ers have signed tight end MyCole Pruitt to a contract after a group tryout that included former 49er Delanie Walker.

The #49ers are signing former #Titans tight end MyCole Pruitt, per his agents @NSAFootball. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) June 2, 2021

Pruitt, 29, has 32 catches for 343 yards and four touchdowns in his career. He has spent time with the Tennessee Titans, Chicago Bears, Minnesota Vikings and Houston Texans.

Pruitt will join a 49ers roster that already has tight ends George Kittle, Ross Dwelley, Charlie Woerner and Josh Pederson.

As for Walker, the veteran tight end last saw action in the NFL in 2019 when he played in just seven games for the Titans. The 36-year-old sat out of the 2020 season citing, in part, the COVID-19 pandemic.

Download and subscribe to the 49ers Talk Podcast