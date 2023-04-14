NFL rumors: 49ers re-sign Kerry Hyder to add depth, competition to D-line

Report: 49ers re-sign Hyder to add depth, competition to D-line originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Defensive end Kerry Hyder is ticketed to return to the 49ers in a move that is not likely to impact the team's draft plan.

Hyder, 31, agreed to terms on a one-year contract to re-sign with the 49ers as an unrestricted free agent, the NFL Network reported on Friday. The contract is likely to be signed on Monday at the opening of the team's offseason program in Santa Clara.

Hyder's return provides more depth for the 49ers' defensive line -- an area of the team that general manager John Lynch and coach Kyle Shanahan sought to upgrade in the offseason.

But Hyder -- along with some other veterans -- figures to be challenged in order to win a spot on the team's regular-season roster.

The 49ers have 12 defensive linemen under contract. Last season, the 49ers kept nine defensive linemen on their initial 53-man roster.

The depth chart currently consists of defensive ends Nick Bosa, Drake Jackson, Clelin Ferrell, Austin Bryant and Hyder, as well as defensive tackles Javon Hargrave, Arik Armstead, Javon Kinlaw, Kevin Givens, T.Y. McGill, Kalia Davis and Alex Barrett.

The 49ers must upgrade pass-rush production after a season in which Bosa led the NFL with 18.5 sacks. But the team's next-best pass-rushers were Samson Ebukam (five sacks) and Charles Omenihu (4.5 sacks). Ebukam signed with the Indianapolis Colts as a free agent, while Omenihu ended up with Kansas City.

Hyder has experienced a significant drop-off in production since he led the 49ers with 8.5 sacks in 2020, when he reunited with defensive line coach Kris Kocurek after three years together with the Detroit Lions.

He signed with the Seahawks as a free agent in 2021 but managed just 1.5 sacks in 15 games.

Hyder rejoined the 49ers on a one-year contract last season and registered just one sack in 16 games while playing 36 percent of the team's defensive snaps,

The 49ers can be expected to target the defensive line with at least one of their 11 scheduled picks in the 2023 NFL Draft. The club's first selection is set for No. 99 overall, near the end of the third round, with picks also slated for Nos. 101 and 102.

