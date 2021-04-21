NFL rumors: 49ers to sign Arden Key to one-year, free-agent contract

Report: 49ers signing former Raiders DE Key to one-year deal originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The 49ers have added depth to their defensive line ahead of the 2021 NFL Draft.

NFL Media's Ian Rapoport reported Wednesday that the 49ers are signing defensive end Arden Key to a one-year contract.

The #49ers are signing former #Raiders pass-rusher Arden Key to a 1-year deal, source said. More depth with some upside. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 21, 2021

The 49ers hosted Key on a visit Tuesday and must have liked what they saw.

Key, 24, played 14 games last season for the Raiders but failed to record a sack. He did have 15 tackles, two passes defensed and 11 QB hits.

The LSU product has three sacks, 26 QB hits and eight tackles for loss as a pro.

After losing Nick Bosa to a torn ACL last season, the 49ers learned how important D-line depth is. They then lost Kerry Hyder Jr., their leader in sacks last season, to the Seattle Seahawks this offseason.

Hyder easily had his best NFL season after joining the 49ers. Perhaps Key can do the same.

Download and subscribe to the 49ers Talk Podcast