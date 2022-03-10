NFL rumors: 49ers showing J.C. Jackson interest in free agency

Report: 49ers among teams with 'legitimate interest' in CB Jackson originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The secondary was one of the weaker links for the 49ers last season, so it’s no surprise that they are being linked to top-tier free agents that would help them shore up their passing defense.

One of those names is Patriots free agent cornerback J.C. Jackson, who is on the market after New England declined to place the $17.3 million franchise tag on him this week. The 49ers are among the teams with “legitimate interest” in Jackson, according to The Boardroom’s Jordan Schultz.

#Pats FA corner J.C. Jackson -- whoâ€™s still just 26 -- will set the market in a big way. Sources say the #Bengals, #Chargers, #Niners and #Dolphins will all have legitimate interest in the All-Pro, among others. @MR_INT — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) March 8, 2022

The 26-year-old Jackson is one of the top coverage corners in the league. His eight interceptions last season ranked only behind the Cowboys’ Trevon Diggs, and he led the league with 23 passes defended. Jackson’s 25 career interceptions are tied with Everson Walls and Lester Hayes for most through a player’s first four seasons.

Story continues

However, Schultz also reported that the 49ers may not be able to afford Jackson’s price. San Francisco’s many free agents who played key roles last season include Laken Tomlinson, D.J. Jones, Arden Key, Raheem Mostert and Jeff Wilson Jr. Jackson is expected to “set the market in the big way,” according to Schultz.

The 49ers could clear up some cap space if they trade quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo and his $27.5 million annual salary. But they would also be up against the Bengals, Chargers and Dolphins, who are also interested in bidding for Jackson, according to Schultz.

Whether they land Jackson or not, the 49ers appear to be dipping their toes into the market to improve a secondary that Pro Football Focus ranked 18th in the league last season.

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast