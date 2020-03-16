NFL rumors: 49ers showing interest in wide receiver Phillip Dorsett

There have been numerous reports this offseason that the 49ers have interest in a former New England Patriot in free agency.

But it actually was Phillip Dorsett who the 49ers have shown real preliminary interest in, the wideout reportedly told ESPN's Josina Anderson on Monday.

Just got off the phone with impending FA WR Phillip Dorsett. He told me, teams showing preliminary interest in him include the #NYJ, #SEA, #LAC, #SF, #LVR. He said, "I just want to come in and have a great opportunity to play and showcase how I can really flourish as a player." — ig: josinaanderson (@JosinaAnderson) March 16, 2020

Dorsett, a former first-round pick by the Indianapolis Colts in 2015, caught 29 passes for 397 yards and five touchdowns with Tom Brady and the Patriots a season ago.

With Emmanuel Sanders entering free agency, the Niners could use some more weapons at the wide receiver position to help take the spotlight off All-Pro tight end George Kittle.

Deebo Samuel was a revelation as a rookie, but quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo needs help if San Francisco hopes to return to the playoffs after an improbable Super Bowl run in 2019.

