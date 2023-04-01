NFL rumors: 49ers to see Jimmy Garoppolo, Raiders in joint preseason practice

Report: 49ers will see Jimmy G in joint practice with Raiders originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The 49ers will not have to wait long before facing off against Jimmy Garoppolo.

The Athletic's Vic Tafur reported on Monday that San Francisco and the Las Vegas Raiders are planning joint practices ahead of their preseason matchup in August.

After signing a three-year, $67.5 million contract with Las Vegas in free agency, Garoppolo will face off against his former team for the first time.

The former 49ers signal-caller spent six seasons with San Francisco, experiencing plenty of peaks and valleys throughout a successful yet frustrating tenure in the Bay.

Coach Kyle Shanahan and general manager John Lynch made it clear from the beginning of the offseason that Garoppolo would not return for the 2023 season before both sides parted ways amicably.

Although Garoppolo spoke highly of his former team after signing with the Raiders, there is no doubt the veteran quarterback will have a chip on his shoulder when the two teams face off in practice later this summer.

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast