NFL rumors: 49ers, Saints teams to watch for Odell Beckham Jr.

Odell Beckham Jr.'s time with the Cleveland Browns is over as the disgruntled wide receiver was released Friday morning, Browns general manager Andrew Berry announced.

The Browns reworked Beckham's contract, converting some of his base salary into a signing bonus in order to save money, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Friday. The move also makes it more likely that a team will claim the 29-year-old receiver off waivers.

Correction: the Browns are converting base salary into signing bonus to lower his cap number in an attempt to save money. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 5, 2021

If Beckham goes unclaimed on waivers then the Browns would be on the hook for the rest of the money owed to him and the wide receiver would be able to sign with whichever team he chooses.

Would the 49ers be open to adding the polarizing star? Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio reported Thursday night that the 49ers, along with the New Orleans Saints and Seattle Seahawks are teams to keep an eye for Beckham if he clears waivers.

"The Saints did indeed talk to the Browns about a possible trade, and multiple sources believe that the Saints will try to sign him if/when he becomes available," Florio writes. "Other teams to watch, we’re told, are the 49ers and the Seahawks."

As Beckham hits waivers, the 49ers currently sit at No. 12 in the waiver order. The Detroit Lions sit at No. 1 and The MMQB's Albert Breer reported the Lions were calling around about wide receivers last week.

And by the way, the Lions have first priority on waivers, were calling around on receivers last week, and could turn around and trade him next offseason if he played well for them. https://t.co/bmL4ra8rUq — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) November 5, 2021

Breer also noted that Beckham's contract with the Browns allowed them to take his base salary number down to the minimum via the conversion to a signing bonus, which obviously makes the wide receiver more attractive as a waiver pick up.

The 49ers could use another big-play threat in the passing game, but it feels unlikely that Beckham gets to them on the waiver wire. Even if the Lions pass, the Miami Dolphins at No.2, New York Jets at No. 5, Philadelphia Eagles at No. 8 and Seahawks at No. 9 all likely would have some interest.

Beckham now has forced his way out of both New York and Cleveland, so it's fair to wonder if the 49ers would want to add the talented but combustible reciever to the mix. But on a minimum salary, Beckham would be hard to pass up.

