NFL rumors: 49ers' Robbie Gould could miss Seahawks game with quad strain

The 49ers could be turning to a new kicker for their most important game of the year.

NFL Media's Ian Rapoport reported Thursday morning that kicker Robbie Gould strained his quad and is "very much in doubt" to play against the Seahawks on Monday night. San Francisco reportedly is signing kicker Chase McLaughlin to replace Gould if the veteran is unavailable.

Sources: #49ers kicker Robbie Gould has a strained quad that puts his availability very much in doubt for Monday night vs. the #Seahawks and SF is signing FA K Chase McLaughlin. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 7, 2019

Rapoport added that Gould's injury isn't considered serious. If the 49ers are without their starting kicker, it shouldn't be for too long.

NBC Sports Bay Area's Matt Maiocco speculates that the 49ers could make a corresponding move on their offensive line.

The #49ers are signing K Chase McLaughlin, as @RapSheet reported. Robbie Gould has quad strain not expected to be a long-term issue. I saw him at practice Tuesday, so it must've happened this week. Corresponding move? The club is getting two tackles back, so my guess is O-line. — Matt Maiocco (@MaioccoNBCS) November 7, 2019

Gould, 36, has struggled this season. He missed only two field-goal attempts all last season and already has missed seven this year, though he has been perfect on 26 extra points.

The former All-Pro held out during the offseason before the 49ers awarded him with a new contract that could run for four years and up to $19 million.

McLaughlin, an undrafted rookie out of Illinois, appeared in four games with the Chargers this season. He went 6-for-9 on field goals and nailed all seven of his extra points.

