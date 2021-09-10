NFL rumors: 49ers rework Jimmie Ward's contract to create cap space

Report: 49ers create cap space by reworking Ward's contract originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The 49ers found some financial breathing room Friday when they created some cap space by restructuring the contract of safety Jimmie Ward.

The 49ers converted $7.8 million of Ward's salary into a bonus which created $5.85 million in cap space, ESPN's Field Yates reported. The 49ers now have around $7.3 million in cap space for in-season bonuses.

Another recently reworked deal to create cap space for in-season management: the 49ers converted about $7.8M of S Jimmie Ward’s 2021 compensation into a bonus, resulting in about $5.85M of space. San Francisco is at about $7.3M in space. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) September 10, 2021

Ward was set to make $8.4 million this season with a cap hit of over $10.9 million this season. His cap hit was reduced to $5.09 million with this maneuver. The safety is signed through next season and has one void year at the end of his contract.

The 49ers had limited options to create cap space. Restructuring Ward's contract was the easiest solution.

Last season, Ward notched 73 tackles and forced two fumbles in 14 games with the 49ers. This will be Ward's eighth year with the 49ers. He was named a captain for the 2021 season.

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast