NFL rumors: 49ers restructure Laken Tomlinson's contract, create cap space

The 49ers have restructured guard Laken Tomlinson’s contract, ESPN's Field Yates reported Wednesday. The move will free up $1.34 million of salary-cap space by converting his salary into bonuses.

A couple of teams restructured contracts of starting guards by converting salary into bonuses to create 2020 cap space:

▪️Buccaneers with Ali Marpet: $4.125M created

This is a typical form of restructuring for teams to be able to spread bonuses out over several years instead of paying it out in the current season. Basically, it provides immediate relief for the 49ers.

Tomlinson is in his third year with the 49ers and already has a leg up on most guards. He was able to learn a lot playing alongside six-time Pro Bowl tackle Joe Staley for a couple of seasons. Who better to teach you the rules of the game, and life?

Tomlinson was drafted by the Detroit Lions with the No. 28 pick in the first round of the 2015 NFL Draft and was traded to the 49ers in August of 2017 for a 2019 fifth-round pick. Since being with the 49ers, he’s started in each of his 53 games.

Tomlinson also was recently named to Pro Football’s Team of the Week after his performance in Week 6 against the Los Angeles Rams.

