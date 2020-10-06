NFL rumors: 49ers releasing receiver Mohamed Sanu after three games

Report: 49ers releasing vet WR Sanu after only three games originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

That was quick.

NFL Media's Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday that the 49ers are releasing receiver Mohamed Sanu after just three games.

Source: The #49ers are releasing WR Mohamed Sanu, as SF gets healthy at the position with some of their young guys. Rare for an experienced, accomplished WR to be free in early October. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 6, 2020

Sanu, 31, only caught one pass for 9 yards as a 49er. He played 13 snaps against the New York Jets, 20 against the New York Giants and then a lowly seven in San Francisco's loss Sunday to the Philadelphia Eagles.

The 49ers are becoming much more healthy at receiver as Deebo Samuel returned from the injured reserve against the Eagles, and Richie James should soon be back on the field as well. Rookie Brandon Aiyuk also has established himself as a top target the past two games.

Sanu agreed to a one-year contract with the 49ers on Sept. 15. His tenure on the team lasted just three weeks.

